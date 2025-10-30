TriMas Corporation $TRS Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRS. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in TriMas by 214.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the first quarter worth about $351,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TriMas by 54.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TriMas during the first quarter worth about $489,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TriMas Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.05 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 4.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on TriMas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report).

