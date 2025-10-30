Tufan Erginbilgic Sells 7,433 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 7,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,133, for a total transaction of £84,215.89.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Tufan Erginbilgic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Tufan Erginbilgic sold 6,811 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,190, for a total transaction of £81,050.90.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Tufan Erginbilgic sold 7,694 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,047, for a total transaction of £80,556.18.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of RR opened at GBX 1,146 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 196.45 and a twelve month high of GBX 537.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,118.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 975.70. The firm has a market cap of £98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 15.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a negative return on equity of 78.08% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RR. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 240 to GBX 1,080 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,220 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 641 to GBX 1,101 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,245 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,161.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.