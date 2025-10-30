Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Buys 245 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $274.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $275.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.86 and a 200-day moving average of $198.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

