United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $89.22, but opened at $98.45. United Parcel Service shares last traded at $95.6220, with a volume of 13,058,073 shares.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 111,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 235,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 90,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.