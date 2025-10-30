Universal Display (OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Universal Display to post earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $165.5570 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $149.18 on Thursday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $213.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Universal Display

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Marsh Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.