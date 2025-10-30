Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Up 9.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.2% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ventyx Biosciences traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.0350. 1,796,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,055,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VTYX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth $194,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth $223,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 1,164.1% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,569,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,615 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 0.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

Further Reading

