Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Up 9.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.2% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ventyx Biosciences traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.0350. 1,796,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,055,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VTYX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ventyx Biosciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 0.1%
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.01.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ventyx Biosciences
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- These 3 High-Momentum ETFs Are Riding the Tech Wave
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Verizon Results Trigger Rebound in High-Yield Stock
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Picks & Shovels: Investing in the Physical Foundation of AI
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.