Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 28,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

See Also

