VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 440,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 241,984 shares.The stock last traded at $181.61 and had previously closed at $179.52.

The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. VSE had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $282.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 262.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 946.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the third quarter worth $887,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of VSE by 12.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of VSE by 29.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

