Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $197.25 and last traded at $206.7560, with a volume of 750523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.77.

The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

