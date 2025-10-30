Wayfair (NYSE:W) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $125.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $103.39 and last traded at $105.1240, with a volume of 2397308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.45.

Several other research firms have also commented on W. Zelman & Associates lifted their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wayfair from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,615,181.57. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $3,153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,623,298.70. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,260,000 shares of company stock worth $103,696,337. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 3.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

