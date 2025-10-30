Wendy Nicholls Sells 10,000 Shares of Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Stock

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Nicholls sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880, for a total transaction of £88,000.
Colefax Group Stock Up 0.8%
CFX stock opened at GBX 917.60 on Thursday. Colefax Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 742.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 925.50. The company has a market cap of £53.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 864.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 823.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77.
Colefax Group (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 108.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colefax Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colefax Group PLC will post 58.0825752 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Colefax Group Company Profile
Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.
