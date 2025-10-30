Wendy Nicholls Sells 10,000 Shares of Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Stock

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Nicholls sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880, for a total transaction of £88,000.

Get Colefax Group alerts:

Colefax Group Stock Up 0.8%

CFX stock opened at GBX 917.60 on Thursday. Colefax Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 742.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 925.50. The company has a market cap of £53.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 864.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 823.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77.

Colefax Group (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 108.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colefax Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colefax Group PLC will post 58.0825752 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 870 price target on shares of Colefax Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colefax Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 870.

View Our Latest Analysis on CFX

Colefax Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colefax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colefax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.