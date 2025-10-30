West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 357 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in Broadcom by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

AVGO opened at $385.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.06 and its 200 day moving average is $280.64. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

