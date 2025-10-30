What is Cormark’s Estimate for Vitalhub Q3 Earnings?

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Vitalhub in a research report issued on Monday, October 27th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VHI. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vitalhub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

Shares of VHI opened at C$11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$693.01 million, a PE ratio of 137.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.44. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$14.64.

In other Vitalhub news, Director Danny Matlow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total value of C$1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 520,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,630,012.75. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Steve Garrington sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total value of C$258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$774,000. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

