Willdan Group (WLDN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of WLDN opened at $92.19 on Thursday. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WLDN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Insider Activity at Willdan Group

In other Willdan Group news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $904,816.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 72,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,399,154.34. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 130,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $14,268,694.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 320,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,177,144.24. This represents a 28.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,439 shares of company stock worth $44,925,389. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.