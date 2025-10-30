William Blair Increases Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 27th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on VNOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.92. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

