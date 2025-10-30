WillScot (WSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $583.5210 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $589.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%.WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WillScot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. WillScot has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

In other WillScot news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $541,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,955.94. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,810.95. This represents a 2.42% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in WillScot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 724,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 621,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 83,248 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,424,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Citigroup started coverage on WillScot in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WillScot from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

