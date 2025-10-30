Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $274.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.86 and its 200 day moving average is $198.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $275.34.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

