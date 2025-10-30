WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $49.87 and last traded at $49.8550, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72.
About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.
