WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $49.87 and last traded at $49.8550, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:UNIY Free Report ) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

