Wise Wealth Partners Buys New Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 863 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Seek First Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $541.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.17 and a 200-day moving average of $485.65. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Arete upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.58.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

