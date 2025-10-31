1stdibs.com (DIBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect 1stdibs.com to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $21.5090 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 22.58%.The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. On average, analysts expect 1stdibs.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

1stdibs.com Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. 1stdibs.com has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $134.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DIBS. Wall Street Zen raised 1stdibs.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 9,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 191,170 shares in the company, valued at $535,276. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 19,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $54,294.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 240,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,623.60. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 102,342 shares of company stock worth $286,558 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.com during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in 1stdibs.com by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in 1stdibs.com by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in 1stdibs.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

