9,518 Shares in Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $201,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $214,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised Northwest Natural Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NWN opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $47.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.34%. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4925 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.47%.

In other news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $472,905.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,490. This trade represents a 16.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 42,869 shares of company stock worth $1,882,588 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

