Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys 106 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $281.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

