Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $703,000 Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,676,577 shares of company stock worth $657,716,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.38.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

