AdvanSix (ASIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

NYSE ASIX opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $497.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 60.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in AdvanSix by 21.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in AdvanSix by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 144.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in AdvanSix by 16.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdvanSix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

