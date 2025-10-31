Aercap (NYSE:AER) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $128.64 and last traded at $128.6350, with a volume of 365540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.00.

The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Aercap’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aercap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 473.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 230.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 22.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aercap Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

