Air Canada (ACDVF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 49.15%. On average, analysts expect Air Canada to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Air Canada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $18.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
