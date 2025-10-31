Air Canada (ACDVF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 49.15%. On average, analysts expect Air Canada to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $18.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACDVF shares. National Bankshares lowered Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

