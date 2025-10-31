Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $291.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.