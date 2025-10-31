Alaska Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,229 Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 305,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 45,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.49 and a 200-day moving average of $198.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.32.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.