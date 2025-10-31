Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. $ALDX Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 117.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Machatha sold 22,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $113,675.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 221,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,264.85. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALDX. Zacks Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

ALDX stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.