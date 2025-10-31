Alexis Investment Partners LLC Buys 189 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Alexis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $291.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.