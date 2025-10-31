Alexis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Alexis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total transaction of $387,527.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,078.06. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total transaction of $390,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,900,268. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 11.3%

NASDAQ:META opened at $666.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.69%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

