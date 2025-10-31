Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $596.6680 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%.The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AQN opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -14.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

