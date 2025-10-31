Allen Roberts Sells 4,370 Shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) insider Allen Roberts sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,656, for a total transaction of £159,767.20.
Renishaw Stock Performance
Shares of RSW opened at GBX 3,530 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,479.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,976.08. Renishaw plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,100 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,780.
Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 137.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Renishaw had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 EPS for the current year.
Renishaw Company Profile
We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.
Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.
We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.
