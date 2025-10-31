Allen Roberts Sells 4,370 Shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) insider Allen Roberts sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,656, for a total transaction of £159,767.20.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Renishaw Stock Performance

Shares of RSW opened at GBX 3,530 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,479.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,976.08. Renishaw plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,100 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,780.

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 137.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Renishaw had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Renishaw from GBX 3,340 to GBX 3,940 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renishaw has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,920.

View Our Latest Report on RSW

Renishaw Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.