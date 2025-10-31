Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 43,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.6% during the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% during the second quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $376.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.79 and a 200-day moving average of $281.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.