Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.6% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

