Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Sentry Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 305,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 45,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $281.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $291.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

