Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.49 and a 200-day moving average of $198.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

