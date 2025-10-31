Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $281.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $291.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Melius Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

