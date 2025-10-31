Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.32.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $281.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

