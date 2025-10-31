Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.4% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $281.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.49 and its 200 day moving average is $198.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

