Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.32.

GOOGL stock opened at $281.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

