Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Ardent Capital Management Inc.

Ardent Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,648,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,749,806,000 after buying an additional 593,345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,481,000 after buying an additional 727,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,556,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,389,000 after buying an additional 104,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $281.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $291.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.