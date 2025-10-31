Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 110,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 221,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.32.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $281.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

