Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after buying an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,163,000 after buying an additional 2,565,400 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.32.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $291.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

