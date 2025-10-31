Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,858,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 152,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Alphabet by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 310,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $291.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

