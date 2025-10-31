Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $281.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

