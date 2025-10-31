AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 87.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 625,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,755,000 after acquiring an additional 291,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Haemonetics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 518,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37. Haemonetics Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $94.99.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $321.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

