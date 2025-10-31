AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 20,418 Shares of Upwork Inc. $UPWK

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 371.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,351,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,836,000 after buying an additional 4,199,244 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,079,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after buying an additional 1,491,701 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,660,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,820,000 after buying an additional 1,357,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $13,713,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on Upwork and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,093,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,046,353.60. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $208,729.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,478.44. This represents a 51.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,318. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPWK opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.56 million. Upwork had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 44.83%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

