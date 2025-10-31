AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 274.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $199.54 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.24). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

