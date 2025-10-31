AlphaQuest LLC Buys 1,834 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.09% of Dine Brands Global worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 50.0% in the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 11.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 178,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 102,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In related news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 2,340 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,143. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 4,523 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $100,003.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 189,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,237.93. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $371.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.32). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $230.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 68.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 target price on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

